Brokers Issue Forecasts for Enbridge Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Enbridge in a report released on Friday, August 13th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now anticipates that the pipeline company will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.45. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Enbridge’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.74 EPS.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 14.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ENB. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays lowered Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Argus upped their price objective on Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.54.

Enbridge stock opened at $39.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $79.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.89. Enbridge has a 12 month low of $26.97 and a 12 month high of $41.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.6645 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.87%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Copperleaf Capital LLC boosted its position in Enbridge by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 57,702 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 23,509 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Enbridge by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 34,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 5,171 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. bought a new position in Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at $1,159,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Enbridge by 4,052.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 661,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $24,085,000 after buying an additional 645,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its position in Enbridge by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 68,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 3,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.25% of the company’s stock.

About Enbridge

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest and other feeder pipelines.

See Also: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.