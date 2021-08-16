Brokers Issue Forecasts for Southwest Airlines Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:LUV)

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Southwest Airlines in a research report issued on Thursday, August 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now forecasts that the airline will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.25. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Southwest Airlines’ FY2021 earnings at ($1.75) EPS.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.67) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 297.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.30 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup began coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Redburn Partners started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.24 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.03.

LUV opened at $50.41 on Monday. Southwest Airlines has a 1-year low of $33.48 and a 1-year high of $64.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a PE ratio of -18.40 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.03.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 8.4% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,086 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 2.4% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the airline’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 30.1% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 830 shares of the airline’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 2.4% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,393 shares of the airline’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 22.2% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the airline’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

