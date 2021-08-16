Brokers Set Expectations for Hydro One Limited’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:H)

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hydro One in a report issued on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.51 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.47. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

Hydro One (TSE:H) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$1.72 billion for the quarter.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$32.00 price target on shares of Hydro One in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$31.00 target price on shares of Hydro One in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Laurentian raised their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$33.00 target price on shares of Hydro One in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$31.40.

Hydro One stock opened at C$31.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.37. Hydro One has a 1-year low of C$26.38 and a 1-year high of C$31.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$30.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.2663 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. This is a positive change from Hydro One’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.01%.

About Hydro One

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

