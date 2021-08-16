Brokers Set Expectations for Hydro One Limited’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:H)

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hydro One in a report issued on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.51 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.47. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.
Hydro One (TSE:H) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$1.72 billion for the quarter.
Hydro One stock opened at C$31.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.37. Hydro One has a 1-year low of C$26.38 and a 1-year high of C$31.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$30.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.84.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.2663 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. This is a positive change from Hydro One’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.01%.
About Hydro One
Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.
