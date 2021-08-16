BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) Lifted to Buy at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research upgraded shares of BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BRP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of BRP Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of BRP Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get BRP Group alerts:

BRP stock opened at $35.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -120.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.33. BRP Group has a 12-month low of $20.34 and a 12-month high of $35.05.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.