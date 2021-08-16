BSCPAD Trading 14.2% Lower Over Last Week (BSCPAD)

BSCPAD (CURRENCY:BSCPAD) traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 16th. In the last week, BSCPAD has traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. BSCPAD has a total market capitalization of $19.22 million and approximately $111,880.00 worth of BSCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BSCPAD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.59 or 0.00001276 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00052925 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.08 or 0.00136294 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $73.41 or 0.00158615 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004023 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,273.30 or 0.99981093 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $426.30 or 0.00921087 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About BSCPAD

BSCPAD’s total supply is 175,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,536,276 coins. BSCPAD’s official Twitter account is @BSCPad

According to CryptoCompare, “The BSC Launch Pad is a decentralized IDO platform for the Binance Smart Chain Network. BSCPad will empower cryptocurrency projects with the ability to distribute tokens and raise liquidity. “

BSCPAD Coin Trading

