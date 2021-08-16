Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,133 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 69.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,133 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

UPS opened at $193.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $168.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.63 and a 52-week high of $219.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $203.65.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.75.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

