Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares Sold by Parkside Investments LLC

Parkside Investments LLC trimmed its position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,244 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $4,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 31,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BG opened at $79.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Bunge Limited has a 52-week low of $43.41 and a 52-week high of $92.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.75.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.01. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.91% and a net margin of 3.89%. On average, analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Bunge’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bunge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.00.

In other news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $13,859,076.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,476.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total value of $13,784,121.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,719.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

