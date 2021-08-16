Bytecoin (BCN) Trading 30.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 16th. During the last week, Bytecoin has traded down 30.5% against the US dollar. Bytecoin has a total market capitalization of $321.13 million and $89,126.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bytecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $271.90 or 0.00587095 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001528 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000164 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded up 94% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bytecoin Profile

BCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org . The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

