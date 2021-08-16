BZEdge (BZE) Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

BZEdge (CURRENCY:BZE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. In the last seven days, BZEdge has traded up 37.4% against the dollar. One BZEdge coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BZEdge has a total market cap of $388,139.15 and approximately $12.00 worth of BZEdge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $25.25 or 0.00054300 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.69 or 0.00136977 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.75 or 0.00158600 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004030 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,612.79 or 1.00242250 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $430.31 or 0.00925402 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,181.09 or 0.06841024 BTC.

About BZEdge

BZEdge’s total supply is 2,995,148,750 coins. The official website for BZEdge is getbze.com . BZEdge’s official message board is medium.com/@bzedge . BZEdge’s official Twitter account is @BZEdgeCoin

BZEdge Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BZEdge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BZEdge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BZEdge using one of the exchanges listed above.

