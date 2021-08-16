C4 Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.74) Per Share (NASDAQ:CCCC)

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for C4 Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Shi anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.74) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for C4 Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.55) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.06) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.45) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.41) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.88) EPS.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.08.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CCCC. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

CCCC stock opened at $39.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 8.55, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. C4 Therapeutics has a one year low of $22.40 and a one year high of $48.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion and a PE ratio of -6.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.70.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,632,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,610,000 after buying an additional 1,437,932 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in C4 Therapeutics by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,097,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,598,000 after purchasing an additional 567,767 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in C4 Therapeutics by 262.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,406,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,882 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in C4 Therapeutics by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,389,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,578,000 after purchasing an additional 304,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP grew its position in C4 Therapeutics by 204.2% during the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 815,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,855,000 after purchasing an additional 547,399 shares during the last quarter. 58.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other C4 Therapeutics news, Director Elena Prokupets sold 4,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $191,607.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stewart Fisher sold 18,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $814,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,462 shares of company stock valued at $2,732,926 over the last quarter.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

