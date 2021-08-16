Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Expected to Post Earnings of $12.38 Per Share

Analysts expect Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $12.38 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cable One’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.91 to $14.55. Cable One reported earnings per share of $10.96 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cable One will report full year earnings of $51.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $45.66 to $57.11. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $58.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $53.19 to $64.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cable One.

Get Cable One alerts:

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $16.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.09 by $5.59. Cable One had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $401.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.63 EPS. Cable One’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CABO. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,025.00 to $2,236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,210.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,253.43.

Shares of NYSE:CABO traded up $15.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $2,054.10. 1,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,749. Cable One has a 1-year low of $1,674.35 and a 1-year high of $2,326.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,896.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 0.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.48%.

In other Cable One news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,892.51, for a total value of $637,775.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,738 shares in the company, valued at $7,074,202.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter N. Witty sold 605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,816.93, for a total transaction of $1,099,242.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,309 shares in the company, valued at $4,195,291.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,622 shares of company stock worth $3,063,935 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Cable One during the second quarter worth about $29,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in Cable One during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cable One by 61.5% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 420.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 357.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cable One (CABO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.