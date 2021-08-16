CACHE Gold (CGT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $180,025.00

CACHE Gold (CURRENCY:CGT) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. One CACHE Gold coin can now be purchased for approximately $57.55 or 0.00124545 BTC on major exchanges. CACHE Gold has a total market cap of $4.12 million and $180,025.00 worth of CACHE Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CACHE Gold has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About CACHE Gold

CGT is a coin. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2018. CACHE Gold’s total supply is 71,774 coins and its circulating supply is 71,674 coins. CACHE Gold’s official Twitter account is @CoingridNZ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CACHE Gold is cache.gold

According to CryptoCompare, “CACHE Gold token is equivalent to one gram of gold. Each token is backed by physical gold securely stored in a vault. All gold is audited and insured. Gold backing CACHE Gold tokens is publicly verifiable at any time, simply visit the CACHE Explorer to verify CACHE Gold's backing. A token is a unit of account that is tracked on a blockchain platform. CACHE Gold tokens are unique because they are backed by real gold that is redeemable by token holders at any time. CACHE Locked Gold represents gold that backs CACHE Gold tokens. CACHE Locked Gold cannot be unlocked or removed from the vaults unless an equivalent amount of CACHE Gold tokens are redeemed. “

Buying and Selling CACHE Gold

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CACHE Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CACHE Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CACHE Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

