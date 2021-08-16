CAE (TSE:CAE) Price Target Raised to C$44.00

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC to C$44.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CAE. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on CAE from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on CAE from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on CAE from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares raised CAE from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on CAE from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$41.67.

TSE:CAE opened at C$35.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$11.40 billion and a PE ratio of -206.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$38.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.19, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.28. CAE has a 1-year low of C$18.50 and a 1-year high of C$39.75.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.22. The firm had revenue of C$894.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$921.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CAE will post 1.4719131 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

