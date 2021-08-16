Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) Stake Increased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) by 51.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,485 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 43,091 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.37% of Caesarstone worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSTE. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Caesarstone in the first quarter worth $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Caesarstone by 533.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Caesarstone in the first quarter worth $90,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Caesarstone by 448.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,439 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 8,536 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Caesarstone in the first quarter worth $144,000. 49.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSTE has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Caesarstone from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Caesarstone in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of CSTE opened at $13.97 on Monday. Caesarstone Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.23 and a 1 year high of $19.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.08 million, a P/E ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.26.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.13. Caesarstone had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 6.37%. On average, equities analysts expect that Caesarstone Ltd. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caesarstone Company Profile

Caesarstone Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of quartz surface products. Its engineered quartz surface slabs are applicable for vanity tops, wall panels, back splashes, floor tiles, stairs, and other interior surfaces. The company offers its products through its brand name Caesarstone brand. Caesarstone was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Kibbutz Sdot-Yam, Israel.

