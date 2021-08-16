Calamos Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 45.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,336 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Malibu Boats were worth $2,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBUU. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,831,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,944,000 after buying an additional 93,666 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,736,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,401,000 after buying an additional 95,676 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 381,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,394,000 after buying an additional 31,585 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 379,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,217,000 after buying an additional 5,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 305,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,377,000 after buying an additional 6,434 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

MBUU stock opened at $81.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.87. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.37 and a 12-month high of $93.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.47.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley increased their target price on Malibu Boats from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands. It operates through the following segments: Malibu U.S., Malibu Australia, Cobalt, and Pursuit.

Recommended Story: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBUU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU).

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.