Calamos Advisors LLC Has $4.93 Million Stock Holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,718 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in YETI were worth $4,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in YETI by 215.7% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 186,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,477,000 after purchasing an additional 127,520 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in YETI by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 4,543 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of YETI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,029,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of YETI by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of YETI by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

YETI opened at $102.00 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.08. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.12. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $43.09 and a one year high of $105.62.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.14. YETI had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 66.59%. Research analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

YETI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of YETI from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of YETI from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of YETI in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. lifted their price target on shares of YETI from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of YETI from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.32.

In related news, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.34, for a total transaction of $2,308,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,227 shares of company stock valued at $14,740,151 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

