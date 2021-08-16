Calamos Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) by 19.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,516 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in H&E Equipment Services were worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HEES. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 534,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,932,000 after buying an additional 242,588 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 32,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 16,194 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 320.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 102,923 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the fourth quarter valued at $15,979,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 4.5% during the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 198,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,537,000 after purchasing an additional 8,620 shares in the last quarter. 57.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ HEES opened at $34.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 82.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.08. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.93 and a 52 week high of $41.85.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $315.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.71 million. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.14%.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services which focused on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment rents construction and industrial equipment.

