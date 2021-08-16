Calamos Advisors LLC Takes Position in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 9.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in ShockWave Medical during the second quarter worth about $928,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in ShockWave Medical during the second quarter worth about $1,271,000. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in ShockWave Medical during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 6.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,298,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ShockWave Medical stock opened at $186.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.18 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.18 and a 52-week high of $203.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $182.14.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.21 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 24.14% and a negative net margin of 40.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 442.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

SWAV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ShockWave Medical from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $152.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ShockWave Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.57.

In related news, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 77,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.67, for a total value of $13,202,519.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,979.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.66, for a total value of $446,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,241,407.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 158,057 shares of company stock valued at $26,772,276. 15.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

