Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (LON:CMCL) Insider Buys £10,668 in Stock

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (LON:CMCL) insider Johan Holtzhausen purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 889 ($11.61) per share, for a total transaction of £10,668 ($13,937.81).

Shares of Caledonia Mining stock opened at GBX 890 ($11.63) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Caledonia Mining Co. Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 850 ($11.11) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,650 ($21.56). The firm has a market cap of £107.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 950.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from Caledonia Mining’s previous dividend of $0.12. Caledonia Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.37%.

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. The company also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals. Its primary asset is the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. The company was formerly known as Caledonia Mining Corporation and changed its name to Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc in March 2016.

