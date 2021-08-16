Callisto Network Price Up 17.8% Over Last 7 Days (CLO)

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. One Callisto Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Callisto Network has traded up 17.8% against the dollar. Callisto Network has a market cap of $22.82 million and $86,458.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,196.39 or 0.06900981 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.09 or 0.00151322 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Callisto Network

Callisto Network (CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Callisto Network is forum.callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Callisto Network Coin Trading

