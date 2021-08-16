Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.82 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) to post $1.82 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Campbell Soup’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.83 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.81 billion. Campbell Soup posted sales of $2.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will report full-year sales of $8.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.36 billion to $8.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $8.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.09 billion to $8.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Campbell Soup.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 9.18%. The company’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CPB shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Campbell Soup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.11.

NYSE CPB traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $43.37. The stock had a trading volume of 80,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,433,083. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $42.11 and a 52-week high of $54.08. The company has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 0.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 13th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.17%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Infusive Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 13.6% in the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 26.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 49.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

