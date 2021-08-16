Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Price Target Raised to C$63.50 at Scotiabank

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$61.00 to C$63.50 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CDPYF. TD Securities raised their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$63.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Desjardins raised their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$57.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$65.50 to C$68.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$59.00 to C$62.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.89.

CDPYF traded down $0.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.27. 18,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,701. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.17. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $31.35 and a 12-month high of $49.72.

CAPREIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. CAPREIT owns approximately 57,000 suites, including townhomes and manufactured housing sites, in Canada and, indirectly through its investment in ERES, approximately 5,800 suites in the Netherlands. CAPREIT manages approximately 61,200 of its owned suites in Canada and Netherlands, and additionally approximately 3,800 suites in Ireland as at September 30, 2020.

