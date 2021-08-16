Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) PT Raised to C$63.50

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$61.00 to C$63.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.34% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CAR.UN. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT to C$65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares increased their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$65.50 to C$68.50 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT to C$68.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$66.50.

Shares of CAR.UN traded down C$0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$60.28. 153,080 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,169. The company has a market cap of C$10.41 billion and a PE ratio of 10.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$60.02. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$42.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$62.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.02, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

