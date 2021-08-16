Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Shares Bought by Value Partners Investments Inc.

Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 623,082 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the quarter. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce accounts for about 5.8% of Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $70,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 764.5% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter valued at $42,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 214.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. 41.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. CIBC raised their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$156.00 to C$159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays raised their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.21.

CM traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $118.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,796. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.05. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $72.07 and a 52-week high of $120.65.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 23.76%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a $1.2051 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. This represents a $4.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 31.07%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

