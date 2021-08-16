Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) PT Set at C$52.00 by Tudor Pickering & Holt

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$52.00 target price on Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CNQ. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$58.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$55.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$50.64.

Shares of CNQ opened at C$41.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.32. Canadian Natural Resources has a one year low of C$19.77 and a one year high of C$46.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$48.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$43.17.

In other news, Senior Officer Kendall W. Stagg sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.00, for a total transaction of C$1,575,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,365,980. Also, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.91, for a total value of C$398,110.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,683 shares in the company, valued at C$4,512,606.87. Insiders have sold a total of 151,007 shares of company stock valued at $6,711,196 in the last three months.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

