Canoe EIT Income Fund (ENDTF) to Issue Dividend of $0.96 on September 15th

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 14th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of 0.9595 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th.
OTCMKTS:ENDTF opened at C$9.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.17 billion and a PE ratio of -14.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$9.75. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a 12 month low of C$6.52 and a 12 month high of C$10.36.
About Canoe EIT Income Fund
See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?
Receive News & Ratings for Canoe EIT Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoe EIT Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.