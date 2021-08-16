Canoe EIT Income Fund (ENDTF) to Issue Dividend of $0.96 on September 15th

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 14th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of 0.9595 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th.

OTCMKTS:ENDTF opened at C$9.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.17 billion and a PE ratio of -14.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$9.75. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a 12 month low of C$6.52 and a 12 month high of C$10.36.

About Canoe EIT Income Fund

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Canoe Financial LP. It is co-managed by Haber Trilix Advisors, LP. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Canada and the United States. Its equity portion seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

