Cappasity Price Reaches $0.0042 on Major Exchanges (CAPP)

Cappasity (CURRENCY:CAPP) traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 16th. Cappasity has a market cap of $2.77 million and approximately $243,454.00 worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cappasity has traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cappasity coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00063789 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003194 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00016929 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $430.12 or 0.00926978 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.27 or 0.00110504 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00047004 BTC.

Cappasity Coin Profile

Cappasity (CRYPTO:CAPP) is a coin. It launched on December 4th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 663,271,025 coins. Cappasity’s official website is artoken.io . The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cappasity’s official message board is medium.com/cappasity-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Cappasity is a global decentralized trustless ecosystem that will allow users and developers to benefit from easy 3D object creation and embedding into websites, as well as mobile and VR/AR applications secured by smart contracts and blockchain technology. To simplify the content exchange between participants from all over the globe and create a borderless AR/VR community network, Cappasity proposes to use a proper utility token (CAPP) as the primary payment vehicle within the Cappasity AR/VR Ecosystem. Cappasity will use its proprietary technological platform as a lever to boost the ecosystem’s growth, and it will provide the community with its API and SDK to integrate new tools and technologies developed by third-party service providers. “

Buying and Selling Cappasity

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cappasity directly using US dollars.

