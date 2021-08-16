CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Rating Increased to Buy at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $38.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CARG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CarGurus from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarGurus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CarGurus from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.90.

Shares of NASDAQ CARG opened at $29.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.90. CarGurus has a fifty-two week low of $19.24 and a fifty-two week high of $36.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.09.

In other news, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $33,831.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 938,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,526,804.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total value of $284,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,474 shares in the company, valued at $155,461.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 551,166 shares of company stock valued at $15,351,718. Company insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atreides Management LP raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 108.5% during the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,667,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,796 shares during the last quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in CarGurus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,026,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in CarGurus by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,739,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,442,000 after purchasing an additional 845,513 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 9,283,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,232,000 after buying an additional 716,000 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of CarGurus by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,490,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,351,000 after buying an additional 668,963 shares during the last quarter. 70.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

