Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.54

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.54 per share by the conglomerate on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53.

Carlisle Companies has raised its dividend by 42.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 25 consecutive years. Carlisle Companies has a payout ratio of 23.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Carlisle Companies to earn $11.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.8%.

NYSE:CSL opened at $207.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $194.30. Carlisle Companies has a 52 week low of $115.54 and a 52 week high of $209.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Longbow Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.50.

In other Carlisle Companies news, VP Scott C. Selbach sold 21,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total transaction of $4,275,881.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin P. Zdimal sold 15,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.37, for a total transaction of $3,099,007.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,106 shares in the company, valued at $7,995,933.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,015 shares of company stock valued at $33,323,551 over the last 90 days. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

