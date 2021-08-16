Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.54

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.54 per share by the conglomerate on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53.
Carlisle Companies has raised its dividend by 42.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 25 consecutive years. Carlisle Companies has a payout ratio of 23.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Carlisle Companies to earn $11.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.8%.
NYSE:CSL opened at $207.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $194.30. Carlisle Companies has a 52 week low of $115.54 and a 52 week high of $209.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.69.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Longbow Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.50.
In other Carlisle Companies news, VP Scott C. Selbach sold 21,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total transaction of $4,275,881.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin P. Zdimal sold 15,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.37, for a total transaction of $3,099,007.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,106 shares in the company, valued at $7,995,933.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,015 shares of company stock valued at $33,323,551 over the last 90 days. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Carlisle Companies
Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.
Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?
Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.