Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 17th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Cascades’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

CAS stock opened at C$14.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.91, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.20. Cascades has a twelve month low of C$13.06 and a twelve month high of C$18.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38.

Get Cascades alerts:

In other news, Senior Officer Maryse Fernet sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.17, for a total value of C$151,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,933 shares in the company, valued at C$408,573.61.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CAS shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Cascades from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. CIBC cut their price target on Cascades from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Cascades to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities cut their price target on Cascades from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Cascades from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$18.50 to C$20.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$19.21.

About Cascades

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.