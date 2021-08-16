Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 17th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Cascades’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.
CAS stock opened at C$14.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.91, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.20. Cascades has a twelve month low of C$13.06 and a twelve month high of C$18.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38.
In other news, Senior Officer Maryse Fernet sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.17, for a total value of C$151,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,933 shares in the company, valued at C$408,573.61.
About Cascades
Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.
