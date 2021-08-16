Catex Token Price Tops $0.0012 (CATT)

Catex Token (CURRENCY:CATT) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 16th. During the last week, Catex Token has traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Catex Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Catex Token has a market cap of $917,899.60 and $19,316.00 worth of Catex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.16 or 0.00063469 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003246 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00017207 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $440.82 or 0.00927717 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.44 or 0.00110372 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00046898 BTC.

About Catex Token

CATT is a coin. It was first traded on October 5th, 2018. Catex Token’s total supply is 1,262,219,478 coins and its circulating supply is 764,538,331 coins. The Reddit community for Catex Token is /r/Catex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Catex Token is www.catex.io . Catex Token’s official Twitter account is @catexofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in China, Catex is a transaction mining exchange platform. It provides the users with the ability to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them using the available market pairs. The platform offers a hybrid solution where it is possible to perform crypto transactions and mine the platform tokens (CATT) at the same time, which will be used to return the transaction fees to the users. The expected return value of the fees is 110%. At Catex, 80% of the platform profit will be distributed to users holding CATT daily, the more CATT holding, the more dividends will get. The Catex (CATT) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) mineable Cryptocurrency on the trans-mining exchange, catex.io. As a CATT holder, the user becomes eligible to receive 80% of profits that are shared among CATT holders. The exchange performs weekly buybacks and burns of the circulating supply. CATT token holders also receive airdrops from newly listed projects. “

Buying and Selling Catex Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catex Token directly using US dollars.

