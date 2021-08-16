Celsion’s (CLSN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Brookline Capital Management

Brookline Capital Management restated their buy rating on shares of Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celsion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Get Celsion alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CLSN opened at $1.04 on Thursday. Celsion has a 12 month low of $0.43 and a 12 month high of $3.48. The company has a current ratio of 8.41, a quick ratio of 8.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.18.

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Celsion had a negative return on equity of 64.57% and a negative net margin of 4,444.40%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Celsion will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsion during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Celsion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Celsion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Celsion in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsion during the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 13.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Celsion

Celsion Corporation, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and vaccines. Its lead product candidate is ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary liver cancer.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Celsion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.