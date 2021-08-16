Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) PT Raised to $82.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CELH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Celsius from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. B. Riley upped their target price on Celsius from $74.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.50.

NASDAQ:CELH opened at $72.63 on Friday. Celsius has a 52-week low of $17.34 and a 52-week high of $83.00. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 518.79 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.85.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. Celsius had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 5.84%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Celsius will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William H. Milmoe sold 148,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $9,251,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,816,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl Desantis sold 2,928,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $183,019,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,226,341 shares of company stock valued at $201,646,313 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Celsius by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Celsius by 100.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Celsius by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Celsius by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Celsius during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 60.80% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

