Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Given a C$13.00 Price Target at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$13.00 price objective on Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CVE. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Cenovus Energy to C$20.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, CIBC restated an outperform rating and issued a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Cenovus Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$14.61.

Shares of TSE:CVE opened at C$10.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$11.14. Cenovus Energy has a 1-year low of C$4.15 and a 1-year high of C$12.86. The company has a market cap of C$20.76 billion and a PE ratio of 233.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is currently 79.55%.

In other news, Senior Officer Norrie Carson Ramsay purchased 4,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$12.01 per share, with a total value of C$59,929.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$427,724.14. Also, Director Claude Mongeau purchased 78,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$10.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$794,726.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 339,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,459,046.66.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

