Centrifuge Market Capitalization Achieves $127.90 Million (CFG)

Centrifuge (CURRENCY:CFG) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Centrifuge has a market capitalization of $127.90 million and approximately $2.71 million worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centrifuge coin can currently be bought for $1.52 or 0.00003280 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Centrifuge has traded 53.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00054767 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.38 or 0.00134930 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $74.37 or 0.00160879 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004035 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,431.56 or 1.00435854 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $427.39 or 0.00924495 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,177.50 or 0.06873241 BTC.

Centrifuge Coin Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 84,350,048 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge

Buying and Selling Centrifuge

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrifuge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centrifuge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

