Century Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.43) Per Share (NASDAQ:IPSC)

Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Century Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.38). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Century Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($5.20) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS.

Get Century Therapeutics alerts:

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($1.53).

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday.

Shares of IPSC opened at $31.93 on Monday. Century Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $18.92 and a 1-year high of $32.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $880,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,134,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $586,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $141,004,000.

In related news, Director Eli Casdin purchased 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00.

About Century Therapeutics

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Century Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.