Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CTAC) Short Interest Up 155.4% in July

Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CTAC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 104,200 shares, an increase of 155.4% from the July 15th total of 40,800 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 139,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerberus Telecom Acquisition during the second quarter worth $78,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Cerberus Telecom Acquisition during the first quarter worth $100,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cerberus Telecom Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $119,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Cerberus Telecom Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cerberus Telecom Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $253,000. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTAC stock remained flat at $$9.94 during midday trading on Monday. 402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,234. Cerberus Telecom Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $11.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.94.

Separately, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cerberus Telecom Acquisition in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Company Profile

Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in information and communications technology industry in the United States and other developed countries.

