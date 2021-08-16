Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Certara Inc. provides medicines to patients using proprietary biosimulation software and technology to transform traditional drug discovery and development. Certara Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CERT. Barclays lowered their price objective on Certara from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Certara in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Certara currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

NASDAQ:CERT traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.11. The stock had a trading volume of 597,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,423. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Certara has a one year low of $23.75 and a one year high of $41.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion and a PE ratio of -87.84.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Equities research analysts anticipate that Certara will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 7,252,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $188,568,432.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William F. Feehery sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total value of $1,989,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,238,251 shares in the company, valued at $85,910,799.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,632,930 shares of company stock worth $198,614,486. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Certara by 425.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 8,511 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Certara by 6,519.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 418,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,848,000 after purchasing an additional 411,924 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Certara by 154.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 282,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,012,000 after purchasing an additional 171,519 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Certara by 2.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 282,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,013,000 after purchasing an additional 5,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Certara by 63.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 467,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,242,000 after purchasing an additional 181,563 shares in the last quarter. 24.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Certara Company Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

