Challenger Energy Group (LON:CEG) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Challenger Energy Group (LON:CEG)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by Shore Capital in a research note issued on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of LON CEG traded up GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1.84 ($0.02). 2,562,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,445,394. The firm has a market cap of £14.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97. Challenger Energy Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 3.40 ($0.04). The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2.36.

About Challenger Energy Group

Challenger Energy Group PLC engages in the oil and gas exploration activities in the Caribbean and South America. The company was formerly known as Bahamas Petroleum Company plc and changed its name to Challenger Energy Group PLC in May 2021. Challenger Energy Group PLC was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Douglas, the United Kingdom.

