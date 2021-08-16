ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Channel Advisor Corporation offers cloud-based e-commerce solutions and services. It solutions include marketplaces, comparison shopping, paid search, social campaigns, flex feeds, web stores and rich media. The company serves traditional retailers, online retailers, brand manufacturers and advertising agencies. Channel Advisor Corporation is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina. “

Get ChannelAdvisor alerts:

NYSE:ECOM traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.24. 176,839 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,674. ChannelAdvisor has a 12-month low of $12.94 and a 12-month high of $28.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.87. The company has a market cap of $693.32 million, a PE ratio of 35.75 and a beta of 0.83.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $41.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. ChannelAdvisor’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ChannelAdvisor will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ChannelAdvisor news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total value of $616,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,072,326.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the first quarter worth $10,454,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the first quarter worth $3,809,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the second quarter worth $449,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 10.3% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 44,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 3.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChannelAdvisor Company Profile

ChannelAdvisor Corp. provides software as a service solution. It enables the retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage and optimize their merchandise sales across hundreds of online channels. Its customers utilize platform to connect with new and existing sources of demand for their products through channels such as Amazon, eBay, Facebook, Google and Walmart.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ChannelAdvisor (ECOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ChannelAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChannelAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.