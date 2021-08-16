Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Charah Solutions, Inc. is a provider of environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry with operations in coal-fired and nuclear power generation. Charah Solutions, Inc. is based in Louisville, KY. “

CHRA traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.70. 55,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,306. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.08. Charah Solutions has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $6.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.26, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.33.

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.10). Charah Solutions had a negative net margin of 15.30% and a negative return on equity of 75.24%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Charah Solutions will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Energy Services Fund Ugp Bcp sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total transaction of $81,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,576 shares of company stock valued at $362,708. 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Charah Solutions by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 469,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 17,008 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Charah Solutions by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 15,782 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Charah Solutions by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 26,242 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Charah Solutions by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 42,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Charah Solutions by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 32.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charah Solutions Company Profile

Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental services to the power generation industry in the United States. The company offers remediation and compliance services, including environmental management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities and new and existing ash ponds; active pond management services, such as closure by removal, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.

