Chevron Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.34 (NYSE:CVX)

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 1.34 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th.

Chevron has raised its dividend by 19.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 34 consecutive years. Chevron has a payout ratio of 80.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Chevron to earn $7.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.2%.

CVX opened at $101.96 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.62. Chevron has a 1-year low of $65.16 and a 1-year high of $113.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $197.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.59) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. HSBC downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.41.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

