Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 499,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 880 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 0.8% of Everett Harris & Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Chevron were worth $52,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 54.7% in the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVX. TheStreet raised Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their price target on Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.41.

CVX traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $100.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,333,576. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.16 and a fifty-two week high of $113.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.99, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.62.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.59) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,680.00%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

