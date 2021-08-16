China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ:HGSH) Short Interest Update

China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ:HGSH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 60,100 shares, a growth of 62.9% from the July 15th total of 36,900 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 651,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of HGSH opened at $1.94 on Monday. China HGS Real Estate has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $5.40. The company has a market capitalization of $49.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.07.
China HGS Real Estate (NASDAQ:HGSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China HGS Real Estate had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $18.28 million for the quarter.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded China HGS Real Estate from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.
About China HGS Real Estate
China HGS Real Estate, Inc engages in the provision of land development. It focuses on commercial and residential properties. The firm’s real-estate properties include multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, and high-rise apartment buildings. Its projects include the Mingzhu Beiyuan, Oriental Pearl Garden and Liangzhou Road, which are located in Hanzhong City; and the Yangzhou Pearl Garden and Yangzhou Palace, which are located in Yang County.
