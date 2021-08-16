China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHSTY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHSTY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Shares of CHSTY stock remained flat at $$15.83 during midday trading on Monday. China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group has a 12-month low of $15.43 and a 12-month high of $15.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.20.

China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Company Profile

China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture of high-speed and heavy-duty gears for wind-turbine gearboxes and transmission systems. The company focuses on wind energy gearboxes, rail vehicle gearboxes, industrial gearboxes, and robot reducers. Its products are used in China and international markets.

