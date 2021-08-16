China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHSTY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHSTY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.
Shares of CHSTY stock remained flat at $$15.83 during midday trading on Monday. China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group has a 12-month low of $15.43 and a 12-month high of $15.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.20.
China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Company Profile
Featured Article: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?
Receive News & Ratings for China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.