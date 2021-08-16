China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of CAOVY traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.85. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,406. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.51. China Overseas Land & Investment has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $15.22.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were given a $0.7604 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd.

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment, and other operations. It operates through Property Development, Property Investment, and Other Operations segments. The company is involved in the investment, development, and rental of residential and commercial properties; issuance of guaranteed notes; property consultancy and real estate agency; and loan financing, security investment, and hotel management activities.

