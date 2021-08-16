China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) Short Interest Up 67.0% in July

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 297,700 shares, a growth of 67.0% from the July 15th total of 178,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CPHI opened at $0.88 on Monday. China Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $1.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

China Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.36 million for the quarter. China Pharma had a negative net margin of 37.71% and a negative return on equity of 49.64%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Pharma stock. HRT Financial LP boosted its stake in China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) by 1,366.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249,845 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP owned approximately 0.59% of China Pharma worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.73% of the company’s stock.

About China Pharma

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products primarily to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.

