ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, an increase of 50.7% from the July 15th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

IMOS traded down $1.79 on Monday, hitting $39.11. 753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,471. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a twelve month low of $18.20 and a twelve month high of $42.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $1.5679 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 4.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 13,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 7.7% during the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. 6.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

ChipMOS Technologies, Inc provides total semiconductor testing and packaging solutions to fabless companies, integrated device manufacturers (IDM) and foundries. It operates through the segment Testing, Assembly, Crystal Display and other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors (LCDD), Bumping, and Others.

