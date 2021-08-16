ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, an increase of 50.7% from the July 15th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
IMOS traded down $1.79 on Monday, hitting $39.11. 753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,471. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a twelve month low of $18.20 and a twelve month high of $42.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.82.
The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $1.5679 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th.
About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES
ChipMOS Technologies, Inc provides total semiconductor testing and packaging solutions to fabless companies, integrated device manufacturers (IDM) and foundries. It operates through the segment Testing, Assembly, Crystal Display and other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors (LCDD), Bumping, and Others.
