Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Given New C$4.75 Price Target at Scotiabank

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$5.75 target price on shares of Chorus Aviation in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.75 to C$5.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$5.50 target price on shares of Chorus Aviation in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$5.43.

Shares of TSE:CHR opened at C$4.04 on Friday. Chorus Aviation has a 12-month low of C$2.12 and a 12-month high of C$5.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$717.71 million and a PE ratio of 33.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 358.46.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$199.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$222.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Chorus Aviation will post 0.5673913 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chorus Aviation news, Director Richard Douglas Falconer purchased 103,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$4.81 per share, with a total value of C$496,175.28. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 138,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$664,451.78.

Chorus Aviation Company Profile

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

