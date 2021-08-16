Chromia (CHR) Trading Up 28.7% This Week

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. In the last seven days, Chromia has traded up 28.7% against the dollar. One Chromia coin can now be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00000871 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Chromia has a total market cap of $173.63 million and approximately $231.00 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.50 or 0.00063624 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003259 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00017109 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $435.80 or 0.00939955 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.37 or 0.00110789 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00047761 BTC.

About Chromia

Chromia (CHR) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 429,822,300 coins. Chromia’s official website is chromia.com . Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

Chromia Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chromia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chromia using one of the exchanges listed above.

